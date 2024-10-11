Actor Kini Shandu forced to postpone prestigious annual awards

It seems like the chickens have come home to roost for TV/Radio personality and UMkhokha star Kininonke “Kini” Shandu. The thespian and media personality got a rude awakening when he was forced to postpone an awards event at the 11th hour. This was allegedly due to lack of sponsors.

His alleged insult on women and single mothers earlier this year seems to have come back to haunt him.

The actor’s prestigious event, the Sebenza Women Awards, was postponed on Thursday night. It was supposed to take place on Friday evening, October 11, at Durban’s International Convention Centre (ICC).

Allegations of lack of sponsors

It is not clear what led to the postponement of this event. However, sources allege that a lack of sponsorships forced him to call it quits.

“Most sponsors pulled out. And he hasn’t been able to secure new ones. You will also realise that this year’s event was moving to a bigger venue, Durban’s ICC. And that also posed a problem. It’s a sad situation because everything was set. Artists were booked and nominees were ready. Unfortunately, he had to postpone,” said the source.

A statement by Kini’s team reads: “We regret to inform you that the Sebenza Women Awards, originally scheduled for October 11, 2024, will no longer take place on the set date due to unforeseen circumstances. This decision comes with a heavy heart, as we understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding this important event.”

“The decision to postpone the event was not made lightly. And we remain committed to celebrating the incredible achievements of women across various industries in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We believe that it is essential to uphold the integrity and spirit of the awards. Ensuring that all participants can fully engage in this important celebration.

“We are currently working diligently to secure new dates for the Sebenza Women Awards. And we will share this information with you in due course.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. And we look forward to celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in our province soon.”

Earlier this year insult on single mothers

For the past five years, Kini enjoyed good sponsorships for the prestigious event. Among the sponsors were eThekwini Municipality, BMW, Oceans Mall, and Durban University of Technology.

However, he offended sponsors when he insulted women on social media earlier this year, calling them Imidlambila (slang for loose women).

It was in January this year when he wrote: “Akekho umuntu ongamithisa intombazane eziphethe kahle angayihlawuli noma beqoqane. Kodwa imdlambila yoMasiya nje ucabanga kaningi.”

Loosely translated, it means: “A man will never impregnate a good woman and dump her. At least he’ll pay damages and they’ll stay together. But for a promiscuous woman he’ll think twice.”

This statement did not sit well with women. The women felt that it is an insult to unmarried mothers. They reprimanded him, but Kini was having none of it. The women and other organisations reminded him that he cannot insult the very same people he claims to uplift through his event, Sebenza Women Awards. He continued to disregard them and refused to recant his insults.

One of the sponsors, SMG (BMW), withdrew its support from Sebenza Women Awards.

Mongezi Tembe, Corporate Sales Manager at SMG (BMW), confirmed the brand’s withdrawal.

He said: “Under these circumstances, we cannot be associated with someone or a brand that dehumanises women or anyone. We subscribe to the constitution of the Republic. And we have a duty to uplift and protect women and children. We’ll still support any proposal that empowers women but not with Mr Shandu.”

