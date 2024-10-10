SA actor Oros Mampofu nominated for global award

Local stars will shine bright in the upcoming Africa Choice Awards. The awards are set to take place in Nigeria in December 2024.

South African celebrities including, Nonku Williams, Connie Ferguson, Kabza de Small, Bonko Khoza, Dumisani Mbebe, Kagiso Modupe and Wiseman Mncube are up against 14 countries. They will be competing in different categories.

Gqeberha the Empire’s Oros Mampofu has been nominated for Male TV star of the year. He is competing against nine actors. Two of them, Bohang Maeko and Jesse Suntele, are from South Africa and seven are from other countries.

Big honour for thespian

Oros spoke to Sunday World and said: “This is a big honour for me. Being nominated is proof that my work is recognised. I never thought my name would be called on international platforms. But now it’s happening and I’m grateful. Just a few years ago I was longing to be in this industry. At that time it felt like a distant dream, but now that dream has become a reality. I am truly humbled. It shows that nothing is impossible as long as you put your mind in it.”

Awards recognise people in the African creative industry

According to the founder of Africa’s Choice Awards, Theo Olele, these awards recognise people in the creative industry. Voting is done online by the general public and fans.

“Africa Choice Awards (ACAs) recognises the outstanding achievements in the entertainment, Fashion & Creative Industry. The Awards celebrate the rich African cultural heritage. And the achievements of Africans who have excelled brilliantly in their various fields every year,” said Olele in a statement.

The Aim of Africa Choice Awards is to celebrate outstanding achievements in the African Entertainment, TV and Creative industry.

Honour excellence in the Entertainment, TV and Creative Industry

“We honour excellence in the Entertainment, TV and Creative Industry. It is truly a peer honour. Awarded by and to entertainers and technical professionals for artistic or technical achievement. The annual Africa Choice Awards presentation brings together thousands of creative and technical professionals in the entertainment industry from all over,” he said.

