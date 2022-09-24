Actress Fundiswa Ngcobo embraces her scandalous character

Scandal! actress Fundiswa Ngcobo is aware of the controversial role she plays and being judged for wanting her sister’s man.

But she says she is not even one ounce close to Winnie, the character she portrays on the soapie. In fact, she does not condone what Winnie does, seducing her own sister’s man.

“Making moves on a sibling’s partner is not something I would advise anyone to do. Winnie carried her sister’s child in exchange for education,” said Ngcobo.

“The character I portray has no similarities with me, except that we both love family, but I would not take it to an extent of falling pregnant for my sister, that is extra.

“I understand where Winnie is coming from. I have a beautiful four-year-old son, so I know that when a woman falls pregnant, they bond with the child as it grows inside her, which makes it difficult to detach once the baby is born. So her wanting to be there to nurture [the baby] is normal.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Sunday World, she said she is, however, grateful for the role, no matter how scandalous the storyline is. “I have always known that I was destined for greatness, I had a wish that when my things finally align, I go on a platform where I will be seen, but this role came as a surprise,” she said.

She added that there is no bad blood between her and her on-screen sibling. “Nolwazi and I have a great chemistry, we are sisters on and off screen. She has held my hand throughout the journey and she was gentle given that I have a theatre background.”

Asked if she has a man in her life, the 29-year-old thespian said her main focus is on her career, for now.

“At the moment, no! I am not in a relationship. I would say I am knocking on doors but I am kicking them down, building my career. When I am not shooting, I am writing, because I’m also a creative writer. I also like spending time with my son.”

Winnie was caught breastfeeding the baby 🤣🤣😂 #etvScandal — gotta love ß* 💫 (@mukelo_) September 20, 2022

We all know that Mbali will not hesitate to put Winnie six feet under Hey 🙊🙊🙊… Or am I lying #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/O9z6KBLz55 — Ubuhle Angela (@UbuhleAngela) September 12, 2022

Watch as Winnie tricks jojo into taking a 'family' photo… 😂 😂 😂 #etvscandal pic.twitter.com/WiRXClRjaM — Scandal! (@etvScandal) September 20, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fundiswa Ngcobo (@mafu_ndiswa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fundiswa Ngcobo (@mafu_ndiswa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fundiswa Ngcobo (@mafu_ndiswa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author