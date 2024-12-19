Actress Tumi Morake’s marriage reaches its final episode

Comedian and actress Tumi Morake has pulled a trigger on her 15-year-old marriage to her husband and fellow actor Mpho Yaw Osei-Tutu.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Morake and Osei-Tutu are no longer living together as husband and wife and have separated a while ago.

Osei-Tutu, a French-born South African actor and voice artist of Ghanaian-Mosotho descent, stays in Kensington, east of Joburg. Morake lives in Germiston in Ekurhuleni.

News of the two’s separation was revealed by their close associate, who is privy to their private lives.

Hinted on a podcast interview

The disintegration of their nuptial comes after Morake revealed on MacG Podcast and Chill last year that their union was bedevilled by infidelity committed by both of them. She went further to say despite the adultery, they were able to forge ahead with their marriage.

However, the deep throat, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal, said their matrimony has failed to survive the adultery and other challenges as Morake has kicked Osei-Tutu to the curb.

“She has informed him, their family, and their three children that she has instructed her lawyers to file for divorce as swiftly as possible. She will be single before the end of next year,” said the tipster.

Morake, according to the mole, has repeatedly complained that she has lost affection for her husband. Their marriage has broken down irretrievably, she said. And chances of saving it are as slim as the proverbial eye of a needle.

“We learnt that apart from the cheating incidents that she publicly talked about, the two have had other differences. And, as a result, Tumi decided to end the marriage,” said the source.

Tumi served the divorce papers

The person said they thought the two had resolved their differences and got back together.

But much to their shock and chagrin, said the source, Osei-Tutu received calls and letters from Morake’s lawyers informing him that she was filing for divorce.

“She did not want to go into details about other things. But she confirmed that they are no longer living together as husband and wife,” said the source.

According to the source, Morake had mentioned that she would not attempt to rekindle the spark and fix the couple’s faltering relationship because she no longer has feelings for him.

The associate alleged that they became aware of the manifestation of cracks in the marriage when they no longer saw Osei-Tutu in Morake’s home in Germiston.

“We thought they would attend counselling sessions in a bid to save their marriage, but we were wrong.

“It’s so heartbreaking because all along we have been crossing our fingers that they will eventually find each other and get back together for the sake of their three children. But our hopes were dashed when she told us that she wants out,” said the associate.

Agreement on child custody, maintenance

The source also said the two have agreed to pay maintenance towards the upbringing of their children.

“It looks like Osei-Tutu will move to America full time. And Tumi has agreed for the children to visit him there,” said the person.

Morake played ignorance when contacted for a comment. “We sold our house in which we were living and went to stay in America,” she said. Attempts to solicit comments from Osei Tutu drew a blank.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content