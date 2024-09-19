‘Adapt to digital era to survive’ — Deputy minister tells media

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has emphasised the media’s necessity for long-term self-sustainability strategies as many traditional publications struggle with declining readership and closure.

According to Morolong, the media sector has a significant role in holding government and corporate leaders accountable to the citizens.

“Newspaper companies are also at the forefront of driving economic development. In terms of their contributions to a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment creation, general literacy, and skills development.”

Morolong delivered a virtual keynote address at the second Meta for Government Summit. The deputy minister said this on Wednesday at the summit which is currently underway.

Impact of digital technology on the media industry

Meta, in partnership with the Ministry of the Presidency and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), is hosting this year’s summit.

He bemoaned the impact of the digital industrial revolution on the media industry.

“We have seen newspaper closures, and the decline in advertising revenue, circulation and readership figures. This means that the sector needs long-term self-sustainability strategies.”

Profits and the emergence of digital content distribution platforms continue to impact on companies’ traditional profit. And the latter is based on an advertising-based business model, he said.

He announced that the ministerial-appointed Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalisation Steering Committee, which he hopes Meta will join, will assist government in addressing issues of mutual interest among all stakeholders.

Press freedom

Government has resolved to work with all stakeholders to develop legislative frameworks regarding press freedom. This according to the deputy minister.

“This approach acknowledges the role of all media in a democracy. It confirms that media and new media fulfil an extremely critical role. This in the realisation of the right to receive and impart information.”

Partnership between the state and Meta presents a significant opportunity to create lasting change in SA.

The discussion also focused on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). As well as communication tools in government to enhance citizen engagement.

The deputy minister emphasised the importance of digital platforms like Meta in connecting citizens. Also in empowering them through educational content and job opportunities.

Misinformation and sustainability

The conversation also addressed the challenges of misinformation and the need for media sustainability.

Government’s commitment to inclusive economic growth, job creation, and ethical digital tool usage remains. This together with a call for collaboration to ensure safe and effective digital engagement.

“Together, we can ensure that digital platforms are not just tools for communication. But enablers of economic growth, empowerment, and social cohesion. Let us embrace this opportunity to build a digitally inclusive, safe and empowered South Africa.”

SAnews.gov.za

