Advocate Teffo lays charges against Kelly Khumalo, her lawyer and Malema

Advocate Malesela Teffo has opened a criminal case against singer Kelly Khumalo, her lawyer Magdelene Moonsamy and EFF Leader Julius Malema.

According to SAPS spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the cases, which were opened at the Johannesburg Central Police Station and the Brixton Police station on Thursday, relate to defamation of character and crimen injuria.

Said Masondo on Friday: “Police can confirm that cases of Crimen Injuria have been opened at the Johannesburg Central and Brixton Police Stations. Both cases are under investigation.”

In a call with Sunday World, Teffo also confirmed that he opened the cases. However, he would not divulge the details of his accusations yet. Moonsamy confirmed that she has been contacted by the police about the case but maintains that she does not have all the details yet.

Teffo, who is seen as an “attention seeker” on social media, has been topping the Twitter trends board for his bustling character since the commencement of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

In July, the defiant advocate, who represents accused number one to four in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, returned to the case after a brief and dramatic withdrawal. Teffo said his withdrawal was as a result of harassment from the state and the court. He told the court that he had been harassed by the police and the National Prosecuting Authority, claiming that he was asked not to be part of the case.

“I deserve and demand respect from this court. I came here knowing what will be the consequences,” said Teffo when he announced his withdrawal, adding that he will return to his role as watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family.

Teffo accused judge Tshifiwa Maumela of failing to acknowledge alleged the human rights violations suffered by his former client and accused Maumela of subjecting him to harassment.

Teffo also implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he was the enabler of his intimidation. Ramaphosa refuted the allegations.

The Presidency said in a statement at the time: “The Presidency finds these unsubstantiated and baseless claims mischievous and harmful to the standing of the office of the president. The Presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of advocate [Malesela] Teffo.

“As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual.

“The Presidency espouses the values of our constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all.”

This is a developing story…

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author