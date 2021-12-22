African shows to snuggle up with this festive season

Johannesburg – It’s officially okay to start getting into the Christmas spirit.

The best way to do that apart from groove especially with the rain spitting every day is to curl up on the couch and put on a movie or series.

But where to start?

There’s plenty to watch from Africa this upcoming December holidays, so get the popcorn ready, invite the family, and bulk up your data.

Here are must-watch series and films: Troukoors (Wedding Fever), The Wife, Love, Lies & Hybrids, Influence, Toorbos, The Edge of Existence & more

Troukoors S1 – Binge from 13 December 2021

Troukoors (Wedding Fever) is the first Showmax Original romcom. In this Afrikaans comedy, a freak accident sets a wedding planner on an unexpected path. Together with her friends she navigates life and love while wondering if the perfect person, and day, really exists.

“Troukoors is like good champagne: light and bubbly and more-ish, with a tendency to bring out people’s naughty sides,” said Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax.

“It’s like Younger or The Bold Type, but set against the splendour and romance of the Cape wedding industry.”

2. Little Big Mouth

Little Big Mouth is a South African romantic comedy film that follows a playful guitarist who takes refuge with a bookkeeper and her family after being kicked out of his band and home.

It’s a fun and light-hearted film for the whole family.

3. The Wife S1 – Binge three new episodes every Thursday

Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestseller Hlomu The Wife, the 40-episode first season tells the story of a journalist who falls in love with a taxi driver, Mqhele, not realising that when you marry a man, you marry his secrets.

The Wife has topped the Twitter trending charts for four Thursdays in a row, while early reviews are glowing. It is a must-watch.

4. Love, Lies & Hybrid

Jessica and her lover, Sophia, look forward to a mountain escape for a few days before New Year’s Day, while Jessica’s environmental activist fiancé, Daniel, is away at a conference.

When Daniel arrives to surprise Jessica, he is the one that gets a surprise. Now, with the truth revealed about Jessica’s infidelity, is there a way to save their relationship or will this be the last time the three of them are together?

5. Umakoti Wethu

This one brings all the spice to your door. SAFTA winner Fulu Mugovhani stars in this drama as Khatu, who finds herself in crisis when her husband’s new job ignites old flames.

Melusi Mbele plays her husband Sizwe, with Kwanele Mthethwa as the woman caught in the middle.

6. Blood & Water

Already on season 2 but worth catching up on during your holiday. Blood & Water is a teen crime drama featuring Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema and Arno Greeff. Currently, the show has 13 episodes over two seasons.

Set in Cape Town, the exciting series follows a teenage girl who transfers to an elite school in the city. Here, she suspects that one of the students may be her sister who was abducted as a baby.

