Aggrieved clergymen accuse Jacob Zuma of using, dumping them

Church leaders who rallied behind Umkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) president Jacob Zuma’s campaign for the 2024 general elections are now accusing the former head of state of using and dumping them.

Leaders of the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) allege that Zuma exploited their influence to attract millions of voters to the MKP, only to expel them when it came time to discuss parliamentary lists.

In a five-page media statement laced with scripture quotations, AAAM secretary general Bishop Meshack Tebe expressed his anguish. He claimed that he and the movement’s president, Archbishop Senate Tsekedi, were blocked from being sworn in as MPs. Adding insult to injury, both were expelled via WhatsApp.

AAAM members were expelled via WhatsApp messages

“The expulsion letters were sent via WhatsApp on the 4th of June 2024. However, it was dated the 28th May 2024. How unfortunate and diabolical can people be?” Tebe said.

“Numerous attempts to get clarity and engagement with president Zuma were unfruitful. All avenues to reach him were closed, becoming difficult and impossible to reach him.”

According to Tebe, AAAM members spent months watching their colleagues being “purged” from the national assembly and provincial legislatures.

“This simply translated into saying we were used. And this was despite the hard work that was done by AAAM,” he said.

“This is very wrong in many respects, as the original MK Party constitution has a provision.”

The fallout comes after a publicised collaboration between the AAAM and Zuma. Tebe was among the leaders who alerted the media that Zuma would launch the MKP on December 16, 2023. This was a move that blindsided ANC leaders.

Zuma initially downplayed rumours that he would be the face of the MKP. However, the AAAM bishops publicly unveiled him during a press briefing. The briefing was held at a small church in Soweto on January 5, 2024.

Mobilised religious support for MKP during elections

During the event, former MKP secretary Gorbachev Dyodo confirmed the relationship between the two parties. He declared that the party would work “closely with the All African Alliance Movement” to mobilise religious communities for support.

What followed was a vigorous campaign, with AAAM bishops sharing stages with Zuma across the country. However, the alliance seems to have crumbled, leaving the bishops feeling betrayed.

Tebe confirmed the tensions. He said that some AAAM members are now embroiled in a fierce legal battle to reclaim their seats in Parliament. The said members were sworn in as MPs. And the bishops, who were denied the opportunity to be sworn in, have also turned to the courts.

“We believe that going to court will draw attention to former President Zuma and MK Party to convene a meeting to discuss a way forward,” Tebe said.

Court is the last resort after all attempts failed

“Going to court … would afford the Speaker of Parliament and the Parliament Secretary to address the injustice and the breach of the Constitution of South Africa. By not swearing in the leadership of AAAM or members of Parliament under MKP in accordance to the gazetted list.

“We are now awaiting the MK Party to agree to a date with the applicants and Parliament legal representation. To get the indulgence of the court of law. The matter is in the hands of the courts now. We call upon the MKP to cooperate with the court process in the Western Cape High Court so we find finality to this gimmick.”

MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela did not respond to media questions on the allegations.

