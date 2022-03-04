E-edition
AKA and Nadia fuel dating rumours

By Coceka Magubeni
Rappers Nadia Nakai and AKA

Love is in the air and hearts are melting once again in celebville.

With just a few days since the end of the month of love, rappers Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Nadia Nakai have come out to share visuals of them smooching.

This after months of fans speculating that the duo is romantically involved, judging by the snaps of locations they posted on social media.

On Wednesday night, the couple posted mini-video of Nadia sitting on AKA’s lap. The video was captioned “MEGA 2 MEGA”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

