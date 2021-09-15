AKA apologises to Thando: “I’ll be back chopping it up with her as always”

Johannesburg- South African rapper Kiernan Forbes (AKA) has apologised to radio host Thando Thabethe.

In an interview on 947, Thando probed AKA about his interview with journalist Thembekile Mrototo.

He rudely dismissed the host saying it is none of her business and would not be discussing the matter of his late fiance with her on air.

Thando and AKA on @947 👀 … this was awkward. Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/OddLw8n00M — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 13, 2021

The interview trended on Twitter.

Some Tweeps bashed the rapper and others understood his standpoint.

He has apologised over an Instagram post saying he was “triggered by the way she asked her questions”.

AKA says Thando has been by his side, “we have nothing but love”. “could have handled it better”, he further added that Thando was just doing her job. His followers commended him for apologising.

“Real men know when they’re wrong” commented @mpumelelo_bangose on Instagram.

AKA has also sent his love to 947FM Joburg family. ” Shit happens … I’m Sorry.” He wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu