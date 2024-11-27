‘AKA murder case will not have unnecessary twists and turns’

Advocate Lawrence Gcaba, the leading prosecutor in the assassination of acclaimed South African rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, has given assurance that the matter will not be riddled with twists and turns and take long to conclude.

The matter goes back to the Durban magistrate’s court this week.

Solid on evidence and witnesses

“We’re solid in our evidence and the witnesses which we have brought forward. And we have also lined up other key witnesses. There will not be any unnecessary delays in this case. I can assure you,” Gcaba explained to the Sunday World.

He also explained that the prosecution team was confident that the men currently before court worked in cahoots to orchestrate the hit.

“We have no doubts that we have compelling evidence at our disposal to convince the court,” he said.

AKA was ambushed and shot dead in February 2023 outside the now defunct Wish Restaurant. The eatery was located on what was once the heart of Durban’s night life, Florida Road.

Killed along with his friend, who was not targeted

He was killed while in the company of his friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. Motsoane was also killed during the incident. Police evidence says while the motive was to assassinate AKA, his friend Motsoane was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande are charged with the murders. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Also unlawful possession of ammunition, five counts of attempted murder and money laundering.

The men remain in custody. Two more accused remain in Swaziland, where they are battling their extradition.

It has also emerged that several high profile people were under police radar in relation to the hit.

Interesting connections

Police explained that they would not be drawn into mentioning their names. They only said the investigation has revealed interesting connections.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi explained the developments.

“The investigation is unfolding behind the scenes and it’s revealing some interesting things. No one will be spared if they are shown to be involved in the two murders,” he said.

The alleged killers were apparently paid R800, 000 to carry out the hit.

