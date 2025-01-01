Alarm raised in Mahikeng after discovery of dead rhinos

Residents of Mahikeng and the surrounding communities are urged to monitor the Mahikeng Game Reserve and the Botsalano Game Reserve for any unusual activity.

The alarm was raised following the discovery of two dead white rhinos at the Botsalano Game Reserve near Mahikeng, North West, on Tuesday.

On Christmas Day, two rhinos escaped from the Mahikeng Game Reserve but were later recaptured.

The incidents drew criticism from Bitsa Lenkopane, the MEC for tourism, economic development, environment and conservation in North West.

Beefing up security

According to Lenkopane, the two dead rhinos — a cow and a bull — had already had their horns removed by her department.

“The carcasses of poached rhinos were discovered by field rangers while conducting their routine security patrols in the nature reserve,” Lenkopane said.

As a result, said Lenkopane, her department will step up security.

“We are aware that poaching perpetrators are taking advantage of the festive holidays to infiltrate our reserves, but we are intensifying security to prevent this criminality from happening again,” she said.

Lenkopane added that her department was collaborating with law enforcement agencies and that investigations were in progress.

“We will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of those who have carried out these evil deeds,” she said.

Elephants reportedly starving and dying

Allegations of poor care for an increasing number of elephants at another game reserve in Madikwe plagued Lenkopane’s department early in December.

Elephants were reportedly starving and dying at the time as a result of overcrowding and a shortage of food.

“The conservation unit has indicated that the elephant population in Madikwe Game Reserve has been growing at a fast pace over 30 years. The elephant population expanded to more than 16 000 in 2024,” Lenkopane said.

She stated that her department will look into possibilities like moving elephants to other national parks or any Southern African Development Community nations.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content