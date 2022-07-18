Alex terror suspects remanded in custody pending bail

More than 10 suspects arrested for the murder of eight people in Alexandra on Thursday will remain in custody pending bail applications, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

The suspects – Thubelihle Sibiya, Andile Chonco, Siyabulela Myeni, Goodman Mduduzi Nene, Nkokhelo Chonco, Khanyile Bongani Nceba, Lindokuhle Dludla, Sphelele Khanyile, Nkazi Mbatha, Ziphezinhle Mncwango and Dumisani Sithole – briefly appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday and were ordered to return on July 25.

They face two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that the men, aged between 18 and 25, robbed the victims of their belongings and shot them at five different locations in the township north of Johannesburg.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “People were shot and robbed of their belongings like cellphones, cash and shoes at five different locations. Two of the people succumbed to gunshot wounds while some are still in the hospital.”

Among the eight victims was Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha, known as DJ Jorotinah. In a statement on Friday, the station said Mbatha was on his way home with two of his colleagues when they were robbed at gunpoint.

It is alleged that they were stopped by three men who robbed them of their cellphones and shoes before shooting Mbatha in the chest. His colleagues managed to get away unharmed.

