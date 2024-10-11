‘All systems go for 2024 end of year examinations’ – Umalusi

Quality assurance body, the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi), said the public and private education system is ready to administer the 2024 end of year examinations.

It said over 1.1 million candidates are registered to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC), NC(V): L2-L4, NATED Report 190/191 (N2 – N3), and GETC: ABET exams.

Umalusi said the exams will be written across approximately 9, 200 examination centres across the country.

Media briefing

The quality assurance body held a media briefing on Friday on the state of readiness of the public. These are (department of basic education & department of higher education and training). As well as private (Independent Examination Body & South African Comprehensive Institute) assessment bodies. The said state of readiness to conduct and manage the 2024 end of year national examinations.

Umalusi also used the media briefing to provide an update on the accreditation of online schools. Also on the arrests made in connection with fraudulent certificates.

The media briefing was held in Pretoria.

Present at the media briefing were Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi. Also present were Umalusi Senior Managers Dr Mary-Antoinette Dliwayo and Mary Malia.

System is ready

“Based on the report presented, I can report to the South African public that, by and large, the system is ready. [We are ready] to administer the 2024 end of year national examinations. Umalusi applauds the efforts of the DBE, provincial departments of education, IEB, SACAI & DHET. This for doing everything humanely possible to uphold the credibility and integrity of the examinations,” said Rakometsi.

Rakometsi said the highlighted areas of concerns are not systemic. And therefore will not put the overall credibility and integrity of the 2024 examinations in jeopardy.

“All the concerns have been brought to the attention of the relevant Heads of Department in the provinces. As well as to the Directors-General of the DBE and DHET, the CEOs of the IEB and SACAI. This for the corrective actions taken before the start of examinations,” said Rakometsi.

However, he said there is one area of general concern that he would like to highlight.

“The area relates to the low number of candidates, especially in the public system. Those who apply for assessment concessions annually. The question that always gets asked within Umalusi is whether deserving candidates are aware of their eligibility. Their eligibility for assessment concessions. This in… order to enable them to demonstrate their true potential in the examinations under no time pressures.

“Another matter of equal or greater importance relates to elimination of errors in question papers. To tighten our oversight role as a quality council, we intensified training of all our external moderators. In addition, we had focused training sessions with the moderators responsible for subjects which have in the past caused public debates,” he said.

Rakometsi also warned teachers and pupils to refrain from involving themselves in all forms of cheating during the final year examinations.

Warning against cheating

“We would like to issue a stern warning to all learners and teachers alike. [For them] to refrain from involvement in all forms of cheating during the examinations. Umalusi berates and condemns this criminal practice with the contempt it deserves.

“Cheating compromises the integrity of our national examination system. A system which we are mandated to jealously protect as a quality council. Cheating is a no-go area for any self-respecting candidate. Cheating does not pay,” said Rakometsi.

He added that communities should refrain from using the final year examinations as leverage for their protest actions.

Last month, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that it was ready. It said all systems are in place for it to administer the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Grade 12. This refers to matric examinations for the Class of 2024.

The department briefed the portfolio committee on basic education last month on a preliminary report. The report was regarding the state of readiness for this year’s Grade 12 final examinations.

Minister confirms, endorses readiness

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube said the examinations are set to run from October 21 2024 to November 27 2024. And marking will commence immediately thereafter.

“There are 55, 053 markers appointed, who will be stationed at 188 marking centres. The results will be released to candidates on 16 January 2025. The minister will announce the results on 15 January 2024,” said Gwarube.

