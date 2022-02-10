All systems go for SONA

Johannesburg- It will be an unfamiliar setting when President Cyril Ramaphosa lays out government’s roadmap at his State of the Nation Address (SONA) this evening.

Apart from a limited number of Members of Parliament and guests in attendance, it will be the first time in the history of South Africa that the SONA is delivered outside of the Parliament precinct, as a result of the January fire at the Cape Town City Hall, which, until 17 February 2022, falls under the control of Parliament.

The SONA is an annual message delivered by the President of South Africa to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

When he begins his address at 7pm, President Ramaphosa is expected to address a range of challenges the country has had to grapple with over the past year and how government sought to navigate these.

Among the things President Ramaphosa is expected to shed more light on is their response to the Covid-19 pandemic and progress on the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which puts the creation of jobs at the heart of economic recovery.

During the address, the President will also speak to political, economic and social issues and the general state of South Africa, as well as its relations in Africa and abroad.

The address is also a rallying point for the entire nation to work together in turning around the economy, end gender-based violence and tackle the triple threat of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

In accordance with Level 1 Covid-19 regulations, the National Assembly in the chamber will be represented by 238 MPs. Of these, 138 will be from the African National Congress, 50 from the Democratic Alliance; 26 from the Economic Freedom Fighters; eight from Inkatha Freedom Party; six from Freedom Front Plus and two from the African Christian Democratic Party. The remaining eight smaller political parties, namely the UDM, ATM, GOOD, NFP, AIC, COPE, PAC and AL JAMA-AH will each be represented by one MP.

Above this, NCOP seats will be allocated to the ANC (26); DA (12); EFF (seven); FF Plus (one); SALGA (five) and nine Premiers.

Former Presidents, former Presiding Officers, SADC-PF President, Dean and the Regional Deans of the Diplomatic Corps and Secretaries of Provincial Legislatures are among the dignitaries invited for physical attendance.

Former President Thabo Mbeki; former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and former Speakers of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, Max Sisulu and Frene Ginwala have all confirmed attendance.

President Ramaphosa will be ushered into the chamber by Imbongi Mosimanegape Jeremiah Jason, who will recite his poem in SeTswana.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author