Alleged insurance murderer Setshwantsho’s case set for pretrial

The North West High Court in Mahikeng announced the pretrial date for the murder case against insurance scammer Agnes Setshwantsho on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Setshwantsho is accused of murder, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice. She was arrested in November 2023.

She is accused of killing her 30-year-old niece, Bonolo Modiseemang, in August 2023.

The alleged murder took place at Mahikeng’s Extension 39. A sandwich that Setshwantsho is said to have given Modiseemang caused her death a few hours later.

Charged with murdering son and husband

In addition, Setshwantsho is charged with the murders of her husband, police officer Justice Setshwantsho, in 2016 and her son, Kutlo Setshwantsho, in July 2023.

She is said to have insured Kutlo for R6 million and Modiseemang for R3 million.

The court was informed that she had taken out over 40 insurance policies from various insurance providers, the majority of which were held by family members and close friends.

The remains of her husband were dug up in Kuruman, Northern Cape, in April.

In order to prosecute Setshwantsho for all of the murders, the court announced on Tuesday that the murder case she was facing in Kuruman would be moved to Mahikeng.

George Botlhoko, the father of Modiseemang, expressed his relief that the family would soon receive justice.

She is still arrogant

“It has been a full year since my daughter died. Setshwantsho has not yet faced the might of the law,” he said.

“But I have faith and believe that my daughter’s soul will rest in peace only when she [Setshwantsho] is permanently behind bars facing a life sentence.”

According to Botlhoko, Setshwantsho did not seem remorseful.

“Did you see how she stared at us? She had dropped weight, but you could see she was still arrogant.

“What would make me happy is seeing her suffer for the innocent life she took. It won’t bring my daughter back, but I pray that she goes [to jail for a] long time,” he said.

Pretrial proceedings in the case have been pushed back to September 9, and Setshwantsho remains in custody.

