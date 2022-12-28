Alleged killers of Vanderbijlpark couple to appear in court

Suspected killers of a heavily pregnant Nokuphila Dladla, 29, and her partner, Kiwiet Makangeni Mokoena, 35, have been arrested in Heidelberg.

The couple were reported missing, last seen on December 14 at their Vanderbijlpark home in the Vaal. Their bodies were discovered in an open field in Heidelberg on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said among those arrested is an ex-girlfriend.

“The suspects, aged between 30 and 32, are facing three counts of murder, kidnapping and house robbery among other possible additional charges.”

Various units of the police, including Crime Intelligence, the Hawks, Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit, Sedibeng K9, SAPS Vanderbijlpark and SAPS Heidelberg worked together on the case, leading to the arrests.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Heidelberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

