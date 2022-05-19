Alleged rapist at Stellenbosch University arrested

Following the racist incident that gripped the University of Stellenbosch (SU) this week, it came to light that a rape also took place at the institution recently.

The University issued a statement on Thursday saying they were deeply distressed about this news.

“The Management of Stellenbosch University is deeply distressed to learn of an alleged case of rape on its Stellenbosch Campus. The Rector and Management of the University condemns all forms of crime and any infringement on human rights, including gender-based violence, and have taken immediate action to support the victim, investigation and disciplinary processes,” read their statement.

They confirmed that the alleged perpetrator, also a student at SU, was arrested on Wednesday morning. He will also be suspended from his residence, pending further internal and criminal investigation by law enforcement authorities.

“The victim is currently cared for and safe.”

Justice Edwin Cameron, former Constitutional Court judge, who was formally installed as Chancellor of Stellenbosch University yesterday said they were committed to recognise what they have done wrong and are determined to do better.

Cameron was referring to the incident at Huis Marais where Theuns du Toit entered the room of Babalo Ndwayana on the weekend and urinated on his laptop and other belongings, sparking a national outcry.

Students marched today calling for the expulsion of du Toit.

In a second racial incident, racist remarks were allegedly made towards a female student at a law faculty dance last week.

