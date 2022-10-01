Alleged tax scammer out on R30 000 bail

A 56-year-old alleged tax scammer arrested on Wednesday afternoon while trying to board a plane to Durban. The suspect had attempted to scam the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of R11million.

Sunday World understands that Amina Karodia was arrested on Wednesday afternoon while on her way to the O.R Tambo International Airport going to KwaZulu-Natal.

Karodia appeared before the Palmridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for allegations of tax fraud.

The investigation started early in 2022 and it uncovered that in a space of four years, starting from 2015 to 2018, Karodia registered five companies under her name.

According to police Captain Lloyd Ramovha, the entities, Afton Cove Trading, Mediterranean Trading, Futraders Distributors, Rosewood Distributors and Gold Reef petroleum, were not trading.

“The probe has established that these entities were founded with the sole purpose of defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“After registering the said entities, the suspect then proceeded to submit fraudulent documents to Sars more than 15 times in an effort to deceive Sars to pay her an amount in the region of R11million for undue tax returns.

“Sars proactively noticed the scam, managed to stop the payment before it could reach her, which rendered the amount in question as a potential loss,” said Ramovha.

The case was postponed to November 17, 2022, and she has been released on a R30 000 bail pending further investigation.

