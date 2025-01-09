Amabutho plan big protest outside Ingonyama Trust offices

In an effort to defend AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini from those who would undermine him, the AmaZulu battalions will peacefully protest on Friday.

The protest, which will be led by King Misuzulu’s partisan, Prince Vanana Zulu, a top leader of amabutho, will be held at the offices of the Ingonyama Trust in Pietermarizburg.

In a media statement, Zulu stated that he is coordinating the protest action to unite around King Misuzulu and wage war against those who oppose the monarchy.

The amabutho leader also urged as many AmaZulu as possible to attend the demonstration, particularly the KwaZulu-Natal land beneficiaries.

“All beneficiaries of the Ingonyama Trust as well as interested and affected parties are invited to join us to demand clear and direct answers to critical issues affecting the dignity and authority of our king, who serves as chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust board and sole trustee of the Ingonyama Trust,” Zulu said.

Board’s function and legal authority

He said that they would also want to know the Ingonyama Trust board’s function and legal authority, as well as the beneficiaries’ rights under the Ingonyama Trust Act, including the sale of the land that was allegedly made under dubious circumstances.

“There are disturbing reports indicating that our king has attended only three board meetings. We question the procedures used to invite the king to the board meetings.

“In Zulu culture, the king’s last word is final. It is tasteless and offensive to see the king’s authority seemingly disregarded by some board members and by the minister of rural development [Mzwanele Nyhontso].”

According to Zulu, the board’s decisions should be open, legal, and in the Zulu people’s best interests.

“We question whether certain board members have overstepped their legally defined mandate,” he said.

“We want clarity on whether the board is properly following the procedures for calling board meetings, especially those involving His Majesty the King, who should be leading these discussions.”

Land sold for just over R22-million

He claimed that the Ingonyama Trust land was sold for “just over R22-million”, and that the proceeds were allegedly invested right away, according to a recent statement made public by Vela Mngwengwe, the CEO of the Ingonyama Trust board, who was suspended by King Misuzulu in December along with six other board members.

King Misuzulu suspended Mngwengwe, chief financial officer Siyamdumisa Vilakazi, and six other board members of the Ingonyama Trust board following forensic investigations into the trust’s operations.

Nyhontso, however, lifted their suspension after he informed the king that he lacked the authority to dismiss board members.

