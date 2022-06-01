AmaMpondo grieve the passing of King Zanozuko Sigcau

The King of the amaMpondo kingdom in the Eastern Cape King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau has passed away.

Family spokesperson Nkosi Jongilanga Sigcau said King Sigcau passed away after a short illness in the late hours of Tuesday evening.

“His passing comes at the time when the amaMpondo nation was on a path of uniting to realise his vision of a consolidated and a progressive Mpondo nation. Our entire Mpondo nation grieves His Majesty’s passing and tragic loss. We appeal to everyone to keep us in their prayers during this difficult time,” said Nkosi Jongilanga Sigcau.

In a statement, the district mayor of Alfred Nzo Municipality Vukile Mhlelembana, has since sent his condolences to the entire Mpondo nation.

“I wish to express words of condolences to the royal family and the Mpondo nation as a whole, for the sad loss of Kumkani Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau,” he said.

