AmaZulu King Misuzulu to be crowned in October

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be crowned on October 29 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Wednesday.

The announcement came days after Prince Simakade made his intentions clear to challenge the recognition of the king.

On the day, which will be the second round of coronation celebrations, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will also receive his certificate confirming that he is the official reigning king of amaZulu nation.

According to media reports, Prince Simakade, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, asked the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, to halt funding for the reed dance which is scheduled to take place at the weekend at the Enyokeni Palace.

Prince Mxolisi Zulu, the son of the late King Cyprian Bhekuzulu, the father of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, wrote a letter to Dube Ncube and told her that there will be a possibility of “bloodshed” if King Misuzulu is allowed to use the eNyokeni Palace for the annual reed dance.

