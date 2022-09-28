ANC accuses DA-led coalition of bankrupting City of Joburg

The ANC in Johannesburg has attacked the DA-led coalition government during a media briefing at Connie Bapela House in Marshalltown on Tuesday.

The regional structure, led by chairperson Dada Morero, unleashed fury and alleged that it was made to believe in a vision driven by a multi-party government that has no respect for the rule of law.

The ANC accused DA leader and mayor of the City of Joburg Mpho Phalatse, including her leadership, of lying about the state of the city, saying she misled the council.

“The mayor continues to lie about the state of the city and expects us to sit back and clap our hands. Society has had enough of the lying mayor,” said ANC regional spokesperson Chris Vondo.

“Recently, the mayor publicly lied about the property rates chaos on national TV when she blamed Cogta [cooperative governance and traditional affairs] for her negligence. These lies have severely compromised the financial sustainability of the city.

“To date, we have recorded 20 lies which have directly impacted negatively on service delivery in the city. The city is bankrupt.”

Vondo further accused Phalatse of appointing an alleged criminal, referring to Michael Sun, the MMC for environment and infrastructure services, and added that the mayor has also appointed an acting city manager, Bryne Maduka, whom the ANC alleged that he was accused of corruption by the public protector.

In a litany of allegations, the ANC also claimed that the DA has appointed the MMC of community safety David Tembe knowing that he allegedly lied about his qualifications.

Vondo further questioned why the city is not fixing non-functioning streetlights, speed cameras and potholes.

“As the ANC in greater Johannesburg region, we are perturbed and concerned about the alleged involvement of illegal trading of animals in Africa by the DA MMC Sun as reported in the media,” said Vondo.

“We are demanding an investigation into these allegations to be urgently undertaken by the relevant authorities including the ethics committee of the city. The DA recently made noise about corruption, but they are quiet about the revelation that one of their own MMC has been profiting from the proceeds of illegal trading of animals.

“Furthermore, the very same DA MMC [Sun] was also involved in a case where illegal products, chemicals and cosmetic like the whitening ones are illegally sold.”

Mabine Seabe, the spokesperson for Phalatse, poured cold water over the allegations and said Sun has not been charged or approached by any law-enforcement authority.

Seabe added that the matter involving Tembe is under judicial review.

“The City of Johannesburg is not bankrupt. The multi-party government has accelerated the work of fixing potholes, traffic lights and streetlights as detailed in the Golden Report which outlines the work done by government since taking office under a year ago,” said Seabe.

“The multi-party government inherited a JMPD [Johannesburg Metro Police Department] where a contract for speed cameras had lapsed. Work is under way to rectify this. We have, however, intensified visible policing and operations to ensure [that] residents are safe and comply with the law in the city’s roads.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author