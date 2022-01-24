ANC cadre deployment allegations complaint sent to Public Service Commission

Johannesburg – Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration, Dr. Leon Schreiber has lodged a formal complaint with the Public Service Commission (PSC) following revelations contained in the minutes of the ANC’s deployment committee.

This comes after the DA called for a thorough probe into the cadre deployment minutes thereby requesting the PSC to investigate every appointment mentioned in the ANC minutes.

Where irregularity or illegality in making the appointments is confirmed, the DA said it has requested for the relevant appointment processes to be re-run.

The minutes spanning the period between 2018 and 2020 reveal the party’s determination to guarantee that key state positions are filled by approved individuals.

The minutes further show the party’s committee deliberating over individuals to fill positions in entities ranging from the Nuclear Energy Board to the Road Accident Fund, as well as top posts in government departments.

Schreiber said that the minutes clearly show that “loyalty to the ANC is a key criterion for appointment”.

Today, the DA formally launched the complaint regarding alleged interference in recruitment and selection processes recorded on the ANC cadre deployment minutes.

“The PSC is currently assessing the complaint, including the question of the PSC’s legal mandate to investigate such complaint in order to determine the appropriate action to take in the matter,” said Advocate Richard Sizani, spokesperson of the PSC.

Schreiber, who’s a shadow minister for Public Service and Administration said, approaching the PSC and initiating a debate of national importance in Parliament is only the first step in what will be a concerted and sustained campaign by the DA.

The far-left party said is dismayed with the rigid deployment of ANC’s fellows even under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Far from disbanding or stopping its interference in appointment processes following the

resignation of Jacob Zuma in 2018, the deployment committee remains highly active under

Ramaphosa,” the DA said in their key finding analysis.

Also read: DA accuses ANC for continuation of cadre deployment at state entities

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author