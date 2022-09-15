ANC challenges IFP’s victory in crucial uMhlathuze by-election

The IFP has maintained its dominance in the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal after clinching a key victory in Mandlankala, a rural area under eSikhaleni township.

The triumph, during a by-election on Wednesday, means that the party will now consolidate its power in the City of uMhlathuze where it leads the council courtesy of a pact with the DA and the EFF.

But the IFP will not celebrate until the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has given the green light to election results. This after allegations by the ANC that the IFP rigged the elections.

“The IFP is pulling all the dirty tricks to rig the by-election after observing resounding campaign by the African National Congress on the ground,” said the ANC in a statement.

“This is to an extent that the IFP even roped in the supposedly apolitical philanthropic international organisation, Gift of the Givers, to distribute food parcels in an attempt to sway electorate’s allegiance.”

The ANC confirmed that it has launched cases and a formal grievance with the IEC on what it calls “illegal activities that the IFP warlords have embarked on to win elections by hook or crook”.

The IFP hit back, saying the accusations are baseless.

“These ridiculous allegations are nothing more than a last-ditch effort by the ANC to attempt to get the IFP disqualified from these by-elections,” said IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli.

The highly populated ward, which is the biggest in the City of uMhlathuze, was fiercely contested with the IFP recording more than 2 200 votes. Since the dawn of democracy, the ward was the ruling party’s traditional stronghold.

This is the third consecutive by-election that the IFP has won under the King Cetshwayo district municipality.

During 2021 municipal elections, the ANC recorded 59% of the votes, IFP won 26% while the EFF gained 12%. On Wednesday, the IFP received 54%, ANC got 43% and the red berets won a paltry 2% of the voter share.

