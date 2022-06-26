E-edition
‘ANC cheated me out of council seat’

By Sandile Motha
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 04: Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN provincial secretary briefs the media on ANC provincial performance in the 2021 local government elections on November 04, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. The 2021 South African municipal elections were held on 1 November 2021 to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Vusi Nyathikazi, an ANC member in KwaZulu-Natal, believes  the party’s internal processes failed the community of Newtown Section C in  Inanda, eThekwini, which was forced to accept a councillor candidate who was parachuted in.

Nyathikazi  was  one of the candidates nominated by the community of ward 54, but he claims   the manipulation of the list saw him chucked out.

Before that,he narrowly escaped death when unknown gunmen fired several shots at an ANC community meeting at  a local school, which was held to nominate their preferred candidates.

Three women were killed in the attack.

“The community lodged an official complaint to the provincial office, demanding that  the candidate councillor be removed because he did not enjoy popular support. The provincial leadership promised the matter will be addressed after the elections. It’s been more than seven months and we’re still waiting.”

Nyathikazi, who believes he was the intended target of the assassination attempt, said the victims, Beatrice Nzama, Philisiwe Jili and Ncami Shange, were trying to flee from five occupants of a black Corsa bakkie when they were killed.

Several other people at the meeting were injured, including Nyathikazi.

Provincial ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli conceded those who were cheated by being left off the candidate lists were not likely to receive relief, saying the party should come first.

“The party has to weigh whether someone  being recalled won’t lead to us losing a ward and in some instances losing a municipality,” said Ntuli.

