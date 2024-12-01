ANC exiles, ex-apartheid spooks wage war against SSA revamp 

The so called ANC exile bloc together with former apartheid security officials are allegedly pushing back State Security Agency (SSA) Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s plan to restructure the agency.

Ntshavheni’s restructuring plan will result in a multitude of spent forces being retrenched and replaced with fresh blood to strengthen the agency’s capacity.

The minister ‘s allies have identified these two groups within the agency as the propagators of false information claiming that the agency will collapse if the restructuring is implemented, saying it will denude it of experience and expertise.

