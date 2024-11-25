ANC FS warns against Luthuli House overreach 

ANC Free State secretary Dihelele Motsoeneng has spoken against national leaders who allegedly overstep their bounds and unduly influence provincial leadership.

The provincial strongman, in an interview with Sunday World, brought to light the concerning dynamic, questioning the motivations behind such interference and casting a spotlight on the perceived erosion of provincial autonomy.

“It is the responsibility of our national leadership to provide guidance and support,” said Motsoeneng, warning that attempts to manipulate or dictate terms to the provinces raised eyebrows.

He said the implications of such power dynamics could threaten the integrity and independence of provincial leaders, potentially affecting their ability to make decisions that best serve their constituents.

The provocative comments challenge the very fabric of leadership dynamics within the ANC, particularly amid suggestions that national leaders might be misusing their positions to exert undue influence over provincial matters.

Motsoeneng’s pointed remarks delve into the heart of an ongoing controversy. “The question will be to influence the province, how, and for what purpose? Why would provincial leaders be amenable to such influence as if they were unthinking objects?”

He insisted that the role of national leaders was clear.

“It is the responsibility of our national leadership to give guidance and support to us as provincial leaders, and there can never be a justification that national leaders use their positions to influence the province,” he asserted.

Motsoeneng said that while the ANC was widely regarded as a dignified organisation with members capable of independent thought, he warned against the dangers of undue influence.

“No one can just have the free ride to influence others, especially with negative energy,” he added.

He also said that if such practices continue unchecked, the integrity of the ANC could be at risk.

However, Motsoeneng acknowledged that influence is not inherently negative. “If there are positive propositions that all of us can be influenced by for the benefit of the movement, that is welcomed,” he said.

Motsoeneng’s stance served as a wake-up call, urging the ANC to safeguard its organisational values and uphold the independence of its provincial structures.

