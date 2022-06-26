ANC Gauteng provincial conference nominations revealed

ANC Gauteng provincial conference that is held at the Lakes hotel in Benoni have five top positions to be contested and the voting will start at 2pm.

Gauteng MEC of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile will go head to head with the MEC of Education in the province Panyaza Lesufi for the position of Chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng.

The former Secretary Jacob Khawe is up against Thulani Kunene and Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza for the position of Provincial Secretary.

In Provincial Treasurer position Morqjane Mosupyoe will be up against Paul Mojapelo.

Former health MEC, Bandile Masuku declined nomination for the treasurer position.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will be contesting Mzi Khumalo for the position of deputy chairperson, while Nomathemba Mokgethi will be up against Tasneem Motara for the position of deputy secretary.

Author