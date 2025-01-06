ANC gears up for birthday bash in opposition’s backyard 

Preparations are in full swing for the ANC’s highly anticipated January 8 celebrations, set to take place at the Mandela ParkStadium in Khayelitsha, right at the heart of the DA-led city of Cape Town, on January 11.

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to gather at the stadium, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the party’s January 8 statement. The event will also commemorate the party’s 113th anniversary milestone.

ANC Western Cape acting spokesperson Buntu Gwija said over 35 000 supporters from Khayelitsha and surrounding areas were expected to attend.

“Some supporters have already begun camping near the venue, proudly showcasing ANC colours, while Khayelitsha’s social hotspots buzz with anticipation for the January 8 celebrations.”

“This occasion reflects a deep hunger among Cape Town’s marginalised communities to reconnect with ANC leadership and celebrate its legacy as the inspiration of liberation and hope for a united, inclusive South Africa,” he said.

ANC volunteers carried out door-to-door campaigns across Khayelitsha on Friday, engaging with residents and encouraging them to attend the upcoming event.

The party’s local leaders have vowed to present a united front, despite concerns about potential divisions within the party.

ANC national executive committee member Ronalda Nalumango, who joined the volunteers on Friday, said she was encouraged by the community’s response.

“The mood in the community is vibrant. The volunteers are continuing their mobilisation efforts. They were given a target, and they have already met it.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive and encouraging,” Nalumango said.

Khayelitsha resident and ANC volunteer Leeann Nkinqa said they hoped president Ramaphosa would address housing issues and the lack of jobs in their community.

SACP provincial secretary Benson Ngqentsu said they had outlined a vision for South Africa’s future, focusing on public infrastructure development, a thriving public economy, and a caring social policy.

He added this vision, however, could only be achieved if the ANC abandoned “its current neoliberal austerity economic trajectory, which has led to continued electoral support”.

“Interestingly, the SACP has decided to contest the 2026 local government elections independently of the ANC, viewing this move as revolutionary,” Ngqentsu said.

