ANC, IFP wrestle for control of Salga Games in KwaZulu-Natal

The political power struggle between the IFP and ANC over the control of South African Local Government Association (Salga) was again in full display during the official opening of the Salga Games 2022 held in Amajuba district on the northern-western corner of KwaZulu-Natal.

The event was characterised by the absence of Amanda Bani, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture, and other mayors of the ANC-run municipalities in the province, which raised speculations that sabotage and political rivalry was at play.

It is an established tradition and protocol that as the political head of sport in the province, the MEC would addresses the opening of the annual games, but on Thursday afternoon it was not to be.

Even during the launch of the games over a month ago, Bani did not pitch.

The Salga Games fall under the department headed by Bani and are one of the biggest sporting events in the province, bringing together more than 5 000 athletes in various sporting codes.

Asked to shed light on the noticeable absence of the ruling party’s deployees, Salga provincial chairperson Thamsanqa Ntuli downplayed the hostilities.

“We can only be conclusive on the 11nth when the games end upon realising that they have not come or honoured the games. Let’s wait and analyse what will happen in the coming days,” said Ntuli, who is also the IFP chairperson and mayor of King Cetshwayo district municipality.

“But all I know is that we’re united as local government in KwaZulu-Natal and there is no power struggle that I know of.”

Ntuli took over the reigns after the municipal elections in 2021, which saw the ANC losing various councils to the IFP, eventually propelling Ntuli to the top post at Salga, the body that represents local government in the country.

Sunday World has since established that the ANC decided to pull out of the event because there was a strong belief that IFP president-emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, would address the event.

The Salga Games, which are always attended by national and international scouts looking for fresh talent, commenced on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday.

Various districts in KwaZulu-Natal compete against each other during the games, all vying for bragging rights. For the athletes, the platform provides them with an opportunity to attract the eye of professional clubs.

