ANC in a bad shape ahead of conference – Nzimande

Outgoing SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has warned that the ANC is in a bad shape as it prepares for the elective conference in December.

Speaking before the start of the Communist Party’s 15th congress, Nzimande said the country is going through tough times, with load-shedding battering the economy.

“It is a very difficult time. The ANC is not in a good shape at all. Never has our economy been in this state before,” said Nzimande, citing the rising unemployment rate and poverty.

Nzimande, who has served as the party boss for the past 24 years, said the unemployment among youth is a ticking time-bomb.

He also weighed in on state capture, saying the party would use the occasion of its congress to reflect on the report of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

The Communist Pary would not take responsibility for the activities of former president Jacob Zuma’s friends, the Guptas, he said, adding that the communists support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to root out corruption and bring those who were involved in state capture to book.

“How do we take our country out of this rot? How do we take South Africa out of the rot of state capture,” he asked, noting that the SACP would campaign on the streets for the organisation’s issues to be heard.

