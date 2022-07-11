ANC in Limpopo distances itself from planned protest to oust Ramaphosa

The ANC in Limpopo has called on party members in the province not to take part in an illegal march planned for Friday at Luthuli House, the ruling party’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

The march is said to have been organised by party members who are dissatisfied about President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration.

A poster titled “ANC Limpopo march to Luthuli House#Ramaphosa must go”, seen by Sunday World, has prompted the provincial executive committee to release a statement clarifying its position that it is against the march.

An ANC member and organiser of the march David Ramoshaba told Sunday World that the march will take place on Friday. He also mentioned that other party members from KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Mpumalanga have confirmed that they will attend.

Ramoshaba said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration have failed the people of this country. They think that we are not educated and they are undermining us. We are indeed going to Luthuli House.

“The problems in South Africa are well-documented man-made crises [and include] load-shedding and fuel price hikes. President Ramaphosa and his allies in governance aren’t equal to the task, suggesting that they must relinquish power to restore the dignity of our lives.”

He said discontent ANC members demand the immediate suspension of Ramaphosa pending the finalisation of the ANC integrity committee hearing, the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] investigations, and all cases against him.

They also want the immediate reduction of petrol prices to R12 per litre inclusive of all relevant tax deductions, a commission of inquiry into the alleged Glencore SA corruption, the immediate end to load-shedding, and the immediate implementation of a 12% living wage increase for public servants.

ANC provincial secretary in Limpopo Reuben Madadzhe said: “The ANC in Limpopo has noted with regret the distribution of a fake poster bearing the name ANC Limpopo and also calling for a march to Luthuli House on Friday, July 15.

“The ANC Limpopo and its structures in the province are not in any way party to any march to Luthuli House, nor did it sanction any poster. It is our conviction that the ANC Limpopo’s name is used for nefarious reasons by individuals or organisers of the march to give credibility to the march.”

Madadzhe added that the party in the province takes serious exception to the use of its name aimed at damaging the image and integrity of the newly elected provincial executive committee.

“We call on all disciplined members of the ANC, as well as our structures to ignore the poster and the intended march.

“As the legitimate structure of the ANC Limpopo, we distance ourselves from this unfortunate and misguided call for the march and in the same vein, we call upon all our structures, members and supporters to be vigilant and protect the integrity of our organisation by not paying attention to such opportunistic events.”

