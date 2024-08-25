ANC instructs North West to appoint another female MEC 

The provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC is set to announce changes to the executive of the North West provincial government to meet the party’s gender parity demands.

The decision was taken at an ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla) earlier this month, which instructed that North West and Mpumalanga review their MECs appointments and implement gender parity.

In North West, an MEC from one of the following provincial government departments: health, agriculture, sports, arts and culture, human settlement, or community safety and transport will make way for a female candidate.

