ANC instructs North West to appoint another female MEC 

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 15: African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) members outside the Constitutional Court during the hearing of Black Sash’s application regarding the payment of social grants on March 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Constitutional Court said it was deeply concerned with the conduct of management at the Social Security Agency and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, saying the grant payment issue could have been resolved months ago. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy)

The provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC is set to announce changes to the executive of the North West provincial government to meet the party’s gender parity demands.  

The decision was taken at an ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla) earlier this month, which instructed that North West and Mpumalanga review their MECs appointments and implement gender parity. 

In North West, an MEC from one of the following provincial government departments: health, agriculture, sports, arts and culture, human settlement, or community safety and transport will make way for a female candidate. 


