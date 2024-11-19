ANC Limpopo slams EFF leader for ‘Vendas only’ remarks

The ANC in Limpopo has condemned remarks by EFF chairperson in the province Lawrence Mapoulo as divisive and seeking to cause tribal tensions.

This after Mapoulo last week, during a protest outside Premier Phophi Ramathuba’s office, alleged that she was hiring Venda people only.

“We have even seen that the premier (Ramathuba) has hired people from Venda only. Where are the Tsongas and Pedis?” Mapoulo had told crowds gathered outside Ramathuba’s office.

Promoting apartheid-era tribal divisions

He had gone on to allege that general workers at hospitals were all Venda. Hospitals are under Ramathuba’s previous portfolio before she became Premier.

“If you go to the hospitals, it’s only ‘Ndaa’, there’s no ‘Thobela’ and ‘Avuxeni’,” charged Mapoulo.

ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe characterised the remarks as “shameful”. He labelled it an embarrassing indictment on the EFF leader, who harbours wishes of seeing the people of the province divided along trial lines.

“Mr Mapoulo’s ill-timed views are not only tribalistic but are cowardice, countering nation-building. And reminiscent of this country’s torrid history, in which the apartheid arrangement had isolated black people into homelands,” said Madadzhe.

“In a diverse province like Limpopo, it is disingenuous for any leader to remark that certain ethnic groups are dominant over others.

Sowing seeds of discord and mistrust among the black people

“Tribalism and the homeland system count as the best ammunition used by the apartheid government. It used these… to sow seeds of discord and mistrust among the black people. And it is shameful for the EFF, in its grandstanding ploys, to draw similarities and inspiration from the same tactics as the apartheid government.”

Madadzhe said the EFF leader was entitled to protest. But the same should never be allowed to degenerate into events that are polarising and causing anarchy.

If Mapoulo’s remarks are allowed to find expression without being condemned, warned Madadzhe, national cohesion, which had been a long and painful process, would be eroded overnight.

“Being an alarmist that he is, Mr Mapoulo is even using threatening language. He is… intimating that he will mobilise the taxi industry, a constituency that he has little influence over. He will do this to disrupt public order.

“The ANC shuns and takes dim view at Mr Mapoulo’s divisive and repugnant assertions. And it calls upon all the peace-loving people of Limpopo to remain united. To forge ahead with the noble mission of building a prosperous province.”

