ANC members’ release frustrates families of Inanda drive-by victims

Johannesburg – Sibongakonke Selby Dlamini, whose wife was gunned down mercilessly by assassins who fired a volley of shots during the ANC community meeting in KwaZulu-Natal last year, has little hope that justice will be served for those who killed his lifetime partner.

Speaking to Sunday World in the aftermath of the granting of bail to the four alleged key movers in orchestrating the killing, he said he had lost faith in the justice system.

On Thursday this week, ANC members Samukelisiwe Maphumulo, Thembinkosi Mkhwanazi, and ANC Women’s League secretary in eThekwini metro ward 54 Sibongile Buthelezi were released on R3 000 bail, joining their co-accused Siyabonga Lundy who is already out on R10 000 bail.

The accused, who was arrested by a national police task team investigating politically linked killings, face three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

“Police told us that there was compelling evidence linking the accused to the murder and that they would not be granted bail until the trial starts.

“We were all surprised when we heard that the court decided to release them. My wife had done nothing wrong. She was shot down like an animal. My family and I will forever carry that pain and justice seem to be failing us,” lamented Dlamini.

He said the only thing that the family and the children wanted was to see the people responsible for the murders punished.

Beatrice Nzama-Dlamini, 60, met her untimely death when unidentified heavily armed gunmen opened fire at an ANC meeting convened to elect a ward candidate to represent the party in the 2021 municipal elections in Inanda, south of Durban.

As terrified community members ran for cover, Nzama-Dlamini was struck by a stray bullet. Other ANC members – Philisiwe Jili, 29, and Ncamisile Shange, 34, were also mowed down.

Community activist Ntokozo Zondo said fear was rife after the release of the accused, saying those who saw the attack and were witnesses were now hiding, fearing for their lives.

“The release of the accused was unprecedented and unfortunate because this is a serious crime involving loss of innocent lives. The victims were killed in the cruelest way possible.

“Witnesses are living in fear having to constantly look over their shoulders,” said Zondo.

