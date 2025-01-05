ANC members to self-fund January 8 celebration expenses

The ANC has challenged its members to take personal financial responsibility for their participation in the upcoming January 8 celebrations, a radical departure from tradition.

This unprecedented move signals a significant pivot in the ANC’s operational strategy, pushing back against past practices and financial dependencies.

Breaking with its customary practice of transporting members en masse to national festivities, the ANC is now urging its followers to pay their own way, igniting a conversation about self-sufficiency ahead of the big jamboree this coming weekend in Khyelitsha township in Cape Town, targeted at wooing grassroots communities.

