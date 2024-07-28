News

ANC must admit its failures, says Phosa

By Sunday World
Mathews Phosa says the May election outcomes marked a seismic shift from the post-apartheid era when the ANC was the dominant force. / Gallo Images

ANC veteran Mathews Phosa has urged the ANC to admit its failures over the past 30 years, and the acknowledgement should be unflinching as South Africa still grapples with
insecurity, hunger, deterio­rating infrastructure and pervasive corruption.

In a brutal speech during a Mandela Day event at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Joburg, Phosa told the audience that the May 29 elections outcomes marked a seismic shift from the post-apartheid era when the ANC was the dominant force.

