ANC not discussing dissolving its NEC – Mbalula

The ANC, which is contemplating disbanding the Gauteng and KZN provincial executive committees (PECs) for poor electoral showing, is not doing the same for its national leadership.

This despite the ANC having plummeted from 57% to 40% of its national support under its current national executive committee NEC).

The 17 percentage points drop of ANC national support was the same with that of Gauteng. The province decreased from 51% to 34%.

Focus on KZN, Gauteng

But according to Mbalula, only the two provinces had a massive electoral decline. And that warrants a disbandment, if so decides the NEC.

As for who decides what is to be done to the NEC for the embarrassing national elections results, Mbalula said “we are not there yet”.

Some ANC members have called for a special national conference or consultative conference. This to assess the performance of the ANC NEC in the May 29 polls.

At such a forum, ANC branches can resolve to move a vote of no confidence against the NEC. They can even elect a new leadership.

“Why Gauteng and KZN? This is thee place where we suffered the biggest setback in the country,” said Mbalula. He was saying this during a media engagement at Luthuli House, Joburg CBD.

“We are below 50% in Gauteng and in KZN we are almost obliterated politically. [In KZN we are] at third place after IFP, and MKP is number 1.

No disbanding of national structure

“You ask why you are not disbanding the national structure; we are not even there. The national structure has an obligation to direct the organisation. So from the NEC meeting it was resolved that we must visit provinces and prioritise KZN and Gauteng.”

The talk of disbanding the PEC of the two provinces has been bubbling under since the May 29 elections.

Some national leaders such as national chairperson Gwede Mantashe have argued against such a move. They are calling it a quick fix that would backfire if entertained.

But Mbalula on Tuesday said that option was still very much on the table. And it was again discussed in the national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday, he said.

“Disbandment did arise in the meeting as an option that needs to be examined, there is no decision. It does arise in terms of the solutions for various reasons. But there is no decision to disband. It is a view that has not been concluded on,” said Mbalula.

Lesufi summoned

Luthuli House has been on political overdrive since Monday. This is following the summoning of Gauteng ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi to Luthuli House. He was summoned to appear before the national officials.

Mbalula had summoned Lesufi to explain his “utterances” that apparently were anti-GNU. They were tantamount to bringing the party into disrepute.

Lesufi appeared and explained himself satisfactorily, according to Mbalula. Although some insist that the move was meant to intimidate the Gauteng chair and set in the manoeuvre to disband his PEC.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content