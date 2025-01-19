ANC now a philosophical zombie

The ANC has lost the trust and confidence of the majority of South Africans. This is evident from the results of the 2024 national general elections. It has since been trying to diagnose the nature of the problems that led to the loss of support.

The party has cited varied reasons, from internal divisions to economic stagnation and international geopolitical events that it says were beyond its control.

I argue that the primary reason for the demise is that the once-mighty liberation movement has become a philosophi­cal zombie.

What is a philosophi­cal zombie?

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

