ANC now a philosophical zombie

By Sunday World
ANC boss Fikile Mbalula
The writer says South African voters have shown their disillusionment with the ANC. Its secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was even accused of driving a flashy G-wagon during a door-to-door voter campaign in poor neighbourhoods. / Leungo Moloko
The ANC has lost the trust and confidence of the majority of South Africans. This is evident from the results of the 2024 national general elections. It has since been trying to diagnose the nature of the problems that led to the loss of support.
 
The party has cited varied reasons, from internal divisions to economic stagnation and international geopolitical events that it says were beyond its control.
I argue that the primary reason for the demise is that the once-mighty liberation movement has become a philosophi­cal zombie.
 
What is a philosophi­cal zombie?
 

