ANC picks Dada Morero to become mayor of Johannesburg

The ANC in Johannesburg has proposed City of Johannesburg finance MMC (member of the mayoral committee) Dada Morero, the party’s regional chairperson, to be the next mayor of the metropolitan municipality.

The nomination comes after the resignation on Tuesday of Kabelo Gwamanda.

ANC Johannesburg regional secretary Sasabona Manganye told a media briefing that before nominating Morero for mayor, the regional executive committee conferred with the national executive committee and the party’s Gauteng leadership.

In October 2022, the Johannesburg High Court declared Morero’s election as mayor of the city to be illegal and invalid.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Gwamanda said his resignation was in accordance with the political activities of the last few weeks, which have been heavily influenced by the country’s newly established political framework for governance subsequent to the national and provincial elections held on May 29.

Best audit outcomes achieved

“As the youngest mayor of Johannesburg, I am humbled by the opportunity to have led this city and to have stabilised it financially and administratively following the collapse of the multi-party coalition government,” Gwamanda said.

“I am pleased that we managed to place good governance on course and that we achieved the best audit outcomes witnessed by the city in years.

“The resignation will be effective from a date to be determined by the speaker, wherein a new executive mayor will be elected by council.”

Following Thapelo Amad’s resignation in May 2023, Gwamanda, an Al Jamah council member on the City of Johannesburg municipal council, was chosen to serve as mayor.

Amad is also an Al Jamah councillor.

Margaret Arnolds, the speaker of the City of Johannesburg municipal council, “noted” Gwamanda’s resignation.

City is deeply appreciative

“The speaker of council in the City of Johannesburg, councillor Margaret Arnolds, has noted the resignation of the executive mayor, councillor Kabelo Gwamanda,” Arnolds said in a statement.

“The speaker expresses gratitude for mayor Gwamanda’s service to the city and acknowledges his contributions during his tenure.

“The City of Johannesburg is deeply appreciative of mayor Gwamanda’s dedication and leadership; his commitment to serving the residents of our city has been commendable.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Following Gwamanda’s resignation, Arnolds announced that she will call an extraordinary council meeting for Friday in order to choose a new mayor.

She also mentioned that an official notice will be sent out to let everyone know the precise time of the gathering.

