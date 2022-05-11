ANC postpones regional elective conference due to disputed credentials

The much-anticipated ANC Johannesburg regional elective conference has been thrown into disarray.

The conference, earmarked to take place this weekend, has been postponed to the end of the month. Sources within the ANC in Joburg told Sunday World on Wednesday that the conference was postponed after disputes regarding the credentials of the delegates.

“Some of the officials complained about how the party leaders had failed to deal with challenges of disputes regarding credentials of delegates, and such threw the whole conference in turmoil,” said an insider.

“Some of the officials felt that there would be a problem if the conference goes ahead while there were disputes at hand.”

Another official who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “We were not going to allow the conference to take place while we could see that there would be problems that will arise and cause a rift. It’s good that it has been postponed so that those disputes can be dealt with.”

The postponement comes hot on the heels of the horrific accident on Tuesday involving Johannesburg ANC official and contender at the conference Mpho Moerane.

Moerane, the former mayor of the City of Joburg, crashed in Gallo Manor in the north of Johannesburg when he was driving home. He is recovering in hospital.

Attempts to get a comment from the ANC Johannesburg region spokesperson, Sasabona Manganye, drew a blank.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author