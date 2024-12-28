ANC slams SABC manager’s mid-air meltdown, name-dropping

The ANC has strongly condemned the in-flight behaviour of an SABC manager.

Nobuntu “Nobs” Mkhize has been trending on social media after video footage of her having an altercation aboard with FlySafair staff.

The SABC brand manager was flying from Durban to Cape Town on December 26.

The footage shows Mkhize in a heated dispute with flight attendants and passengers.

Staffer claims an association with ANC in bid to earn respect

During the exchange, she reportedly invokes an association with the ANC. “You don’t even know who my father is, I’m an ANC b*tch,”. She also threatens that the incident will be featured in an SABC News broadcast.

The ANC, through its national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, expressed disdain for Mkhize’s actions.

The unruly behaviour is unbecoming, ANC calls SABC staffer out

The party labelled her behaviour “unruly and unbecoming” and reaffirmed its commitment to discipline and respect.

“The ANC categorically distances itself from such behaviour, which is contrary to the values and principles of our movement,” the statement read. “Even if she is confirmed as a member, her conduct is inexcusable and deeply embarrassing.”

The ANC has launched an internal investigation to confirm Mkhize’s membership status and reiterated that it will not tolerate the misuse of its name in such a manner.

The manager is the daughter of famed South African anti-apartheid journalist

Mkhize, the daughter of celebrated anti-apartheid journalist Khaba Mkhize, is no stranger to the public eye.

Her father’s legacy as a voice against apartheid injustice is widely respected, making this incident particularly troubling for those who hold him in high regard.

Meanwhile, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) also distanced itself from the incident.

The broadcaster stated that internal procedures would be followed to address Mkhize’s conduct.

“SABC News is guided by the Editorial Code and maintains its editorial independence. Decisions regarding news coverage are made within the newsroom and are not influenced by non-editorial staff members,” the SABC said.