ANC staffers picket outside Luthuli House amid pending salaries

Johannesburg – With four months without being paid their monthly salaries, ANC staff members embarked on a protest at the ruling party’s headquarters, Luthuli House to raise their concerns.

ANC workers at the Luthuli House are also calling for the removal of top officials in their positions.

ANC staff committee chairperson Mvusi Mdala said the ruling party has not issued any form of communique on why salaries have not been allocated thus far.

“There are no negotiations on this because when last we met with management, there was nothing concrete about when we were going to get paid,” he said.

Staff is protesting against the late payment of salaries and the party’s alleged failure to pay medical aid and provident fund contributions.

The strike was called off in September for staff to focus on winning the municipal elections held earlier this month.

Mdala further re-affirmed that staffers who have not been paid for three months will embark on a nationwide strike.

“Provinces had been approached to take care of workers, except for the Western Cape,” he stated.

“In the Western Cape, the party is not in government so the situation is not the same as other provinces. There is a party fund that other provinces are enjoying,” he said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba