ANC Women’s league disbanded

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has disbanded the national structure of the party’s women’s league.

This after a report from a task team, led by defence minister Thandi Modise, who had been tasked to make recommendations regarding the status of the Women’s League suggested that the structure be replaced with a National Task Team (NTT).

The executive structure, which has been under the leadership of convicted perjurer, Bathabile Dlamini, since 2015, has not held its branch conferences as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic the report revealed.

The league’s mandate lapsed in August 2020.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said on Tuesday: “There was unanimity on the need to ensure the legitimacy of processes leading up to the national conference of the ANCWL. Accordingly, the NEC decided that the ANCWL [executive] should be disbanded and replaced with an NTT”

ANC said the NTT will need to ensure that the ANCWL structures are in good standing and that they uphold their mandate to assemble its conferences and ensure that the ANCWL National Conference is convened on a solid organisational foundation.

The party said: “The NEC mandated the national officials and the NWC to process the composition and terms of reference of the ANCWL national task team and to report to a special NEC meeting in the near future.”

Led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Top Six and the National Working Committee are tasked to set up the terms of reference and members who will serve on the task team.

