ANCWL Lillian Ngoyi Lecture called off

Johannesburg – Due to apparent non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations, the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) Lillian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture has been cancelled.

ANC party president Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the Memorial Lecture at the Peter Mokaba region, Lebowakgomo Civic Centre, as part of the ANC 110th birthday celebrations.

The president and Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha were escorted out of the building where the lecture was taking place.

ANCWL says this was the right call.

The African National Congress Women’s League will today host it’s blousing ceremony and Lillian Ngoyi memorial lecture at the Peter Mokaba region, Lebowakgomo Civic Centre. Malibongwe! ✊🏽🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/0eEw1lYMaD — ANC Women’s League (@ANCWL_hq) January 6, 2022

What a shame, Lillian Ngoyi Lecture Canceled due to Non compliance of Covid-19 Regulations. Zizi 'Mara' Kodwa whispered to the ears of the President then they left. 🥴🥴🥴 — The Ambassador 🏅 (@andile_mbuqu) January 6, 2022

Media colleagues now reporting the cancellation of the Lillian Ngoyi memorial lecture in Limpopo due to a lack of COVID-19 compliance. The President is said to have left the event while the ANC's Women's League says this was the right call. #ANC110 — Kwanele Mketeni (@KwaneleMketeni) January 6, 2022

Buildup programme kicks off today towards #ANC110 January 8th Statement taking place this Saturday, 8 January 2022 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo. Today I am in the Sekhukhune region. pic.twitter.com/X880B1SnTW — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 5, 2022

