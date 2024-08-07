ANCYL members step aside after being implicated in rape

Two ANC Youth League members have stepped aside following their arrest for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman in Mahikeng, North West.

Tebogo Metswamere, the deputy chairperson of the Regional Task Team of the Ngaka Modiri Molema Region, and RTT coordinator Puseletso Mosadi, appeared briefly before the Mmabatho Mmagistrate’s court on August 6 to face a rape charge.

The two have since approached the ANC and stepped down. According to a close associate of the duo, they hosted a fanfare event at a well-known hotel in Mahikeng.

Allegedly drove victim to hotel, took turns on her

The friend, who preferred anonymity, said the two picked up the victim from a local club. They drove her to a hotel, and began raping her.

The North West Provincial government allegedly reserved the hotel room for the North West MEC for Community Safety, Wessels Morweng.

“They made turns on her, they were intoxicated. They were probably not aware that they are putting their positions in danger. It might have been a trap but we don’t know” he said.

RTT secretary Tshiamo Tsotetsi said the duo faces being expelled if found guilty. “The best that can happen in the organisation is that we can expel them. At this stage we are not able to enter into a debate of framing. That is the competency of the court of law to deal with and make a determination on.

“Ours is just to say, as an organisation, people who are alleged to have done this thing have to be on their own in dealing with [it]. Because our position has always been that in areas on victimisation of women, we remain on the side on the victim,” Tsotetsi said.

ANCYL, DA condemn alleged incident

He said the ANCYL reiterated its intolerance on matters relating to the gross violation of women’s rights and their bodies.

“We maintain our stance in condemning a barbaric behaviour of women abuse and disregard for the rights of women by any man. Regardless of their association with our organisation, position in society or any other attribute that might mislead any person into believing that they possess some superiority over the body or rights of women of our country,” he said.

Tsotetsi’s sentiments were echoed by DA’s Freddy Sonakile.

“We have taken note of the incident and the criminal case that has been opened. It is even more of an indictment that all this comes to the fore during a month where we are supposed to be celebrating women,” he said. Sonakile said the law must take its course. “We will be monitoring this case to ensure that there is no political interference in the process. Considering the political stature of the accused individuals. The allegations brought forward are too serious and the police must leave no stone unturned,” he said.

MK Party shocked at bail for suspects

Tebogo Ramashilabele from Umkhonto weSizwe Party noted the matter with disappointment and shock.

“This happened during Women’s Month. Even the bail was not supposed to be granted, especially R1,000 for such conduct. Looking at their position in the party, we strongly condemn this behavior,” he said.

ANC Provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said the party was aligning itself with what the youth league had said.

ANC supports stance taken by Youth League

“What the ANCYL said is a true reflection of what we would have said as the party,” he said.

The North West Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that a 33-year-old woman met with a suspect and his friends in a night club in the early hours of Saturday morning. He later offered to take her home and she accompanied the suspect, who took her to his hotel room in Mahikeng. The suspect and his friend allegedly overpowered and raped the woman,” Myburgh said.

The suspect and his friend are aged 30 and 31. Both suspects were traced and arrested by police on Monday, 6 August 2024. They appeared before the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on the rape charges. The duo were granted R1,000,00 bail each. They are expected to re-appear before the same court on Monday, September 2.

