News

Andrew Mlangeni admitted to hospital in critical condition

By Ngwako Malatji
RIvonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni. PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni has been admitted to One Military hospital in Pretoria in critical condition.

Sunday World learnt on good authority that Mlangeni was admitted to the hospital last week after complaining of severe body pains and swellings. Although his family had  wanted to keep the news of hospitalisation hush hush, they eventually allowed the ANC to release a statement about his hospitalisation on Tuesday

In a statement released on Tuesday night, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, said the organisation wished Mlangeni a speedy recovery.


” Tata Mlangeni is the last remaining Revonia trialist and recently celebrated his 95th  birthday. Tata Mlangeni spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at the Revonia treason Trial in 1964,” reads the statement.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

More COVID-19 patients in SA recover, daily infection cases drop

  The total number of people who win the battle against COVID-19 has for the first time increased to 54 percent since the outbreak of...
Read more
News

Kgatlana moves to Spain

CAF Women’s 2018 Player of the Year and Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana is putting South Africa on the world map yet again. The tearaway...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal