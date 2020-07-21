Andrew Mlangeni admitted to hospital in critical condition

Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni has been admitted to One Military hospital in Pretoria in critical condition.

Sunday World learnt on good authority that Mlangeni was admitted to the hospital last week after complaining of severe body pains and swellings. Although his family had wanted to keep the news of hospitalisation hush hush, they eventually allowed the ANC to release a statement about his hospitalisation on Tuesday

In a statement released on Tuesday night, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, said the organisation wished Mlangeni a speedy recovery.

” Tata Mlangeni is the last remaining Revonia trialist and recently celebrated his 95th birthday. Tata Mlangeni spent over two decades on Robben Island after his conviction at the Revonia treason Trial in 1964,” reads the statement.

Author



Ngwako Malatji