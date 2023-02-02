Another mass killing rocks notorious KwaMashu men’s hostel

Killings continue to rock the KwaMashu men’s hostel following another brutal shooting that claimed the lives of four people on Wednesday.

According to a police report, three victims were declared dead by the paramedics on the scene while the fourth victim succumbed to gunshot wounds at a local clinic.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the shooting.

“It is reported that at least 20 armed suspects stormed into the hostel and opened fire on the victims. Five more people were rushed to a clinic with gunshot wounds,” said Netshiunda, noting that the provincial organised crime [unit] is investigating the motive for the shooting.

Early in January, Sunday World reported that two men believed to be security guards were gunned down at the same hostel.

Netshiunda said at the time that the deceased were shot multiple times and robbed of their personal belongings.

“It is alleged that two security guards were escorting technicians when they were ambushed by a group of armed men, fatally wounding the security guards and injuring the technician on the hand.

“The other victim reportedly managed to flee the scene unharmed,” Netshiunda said at the time.

