News

Another Robben Islander dies

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Tributes are pouring in for the first executive mayor of Polokwane, Thabo Makunyane, who died yesterday.

A former convenor of the ANC in the then Northern Transvaal, Makunyane was among ANC stalwarts who were incarcerated at Robben Island for fighting against the Apartheid regime.

Makunyane was credited with building ANC structures in the province, along with deceased former Public Services and Administration Minister, Collins Chabane, and ANC policy guru, Joel Netshitenzhe, among others.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela confirmed Makunyane’s death, adding that they had visited his family.

In August 2010, Makunyane announced his resignation from the mayoral post, having served for almost a decade.

Makunyane had established a new municipality out of transitional local councils of Pietersburg-Polokwane, Moletjie-Matlala, Maja-Chuene, Maraba-Mashashane, Mankweng and Dikgale-Soekmekaar.

Author


Similar stories

News

EFF condemns appointment of new Joburg Market Theatre CEO, Leanne Williams

The EFF in Joburg has condemned the appointment of the new Joburg Market Theatre CEO, Leanne Williams, as the capture of the ANC administration,...
Read more
Breaking News

Eusebius McKaiser resigns from Radio 702

  Popular Radio 702 Presenter, political commentator and analyst, Eusebius McKaiser has resigned from the station. The mid-morning show presenter is said to be leaving on...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.