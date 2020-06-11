Another Robben Islander dies

Tributes are pouring in for the first executive mayor of Polokwane, Thabo Makunyane, who died yesterday.

A former convenor of the ANC in the then Northern Transvaal, Makunyane was among ANC stalwarts who were incarcerated at Robben Island for fighting against the Apartheid regime.

Makunyane was credited with building ANC structures in the province, along with deceased former Public Services and Administration Minister, Collins Chabane, and ANC policy guru, Joel Netshitenzhe, among others.

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela confirmed Makunyane’s death, adding that they had visited his family.

In August 2010, Makunyane announced his resignation from the mayoral post, having served for almost a decade.

Makunyane had established a new municipality out of transitional local councils of Pietersburg-Polokwane, Moletjie-Matlala, Maja-Chuene, Maraba-Mashashane, Mankweng and Dikgale-Soekmekaar.

Author



George Matlala